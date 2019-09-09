ALBANY – The Alzheimer’s Association encourages residents of Albany and the surrounding area to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s by participating in the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s. The walk will take place on Oct. 5 at Riverfront Park in Albany.
On walk day, participants will honor those affected by Alzheimer’s disease with Promise Flowers during the poignant Promise Garden Ceremony – a moving display of hope to represent the personal reasons participants join together to fight Alzheimer’s.
“I believe in the Alzheimer’s Association and their research to find a cure for Alzheimer’s,” Evie Carver, chairwoman of the 2019 Walk to End Alzheimer’s — Albany, said in a news release. “This disease has affected my family, and I have seen it take my loved ones long before they left us. It is my hope that one day very soon we will live in a world without Alzheimer’s.”
More than 5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease, the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 16 million family members and friends provide care to people with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. In Georgia alone, there are more than 150,000 people living with the disease and 533,000 caregivers.
Participants can join a team or register to walk as an individual at alz.org/walk.
The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Since 1989, the Alzheimer’s Association has mobilized millions of Americans in the Alzheimer’s Association Memory Walk; now the Alzheimer’s Association is continuing to lead the way with Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Together, the association vows, we can end Alzheimer’s.
The Alzheimer’s Association is the leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer’s care, support and research. The organization’s mission is to eliminate Alzheimer’s disease through the advancement of research, to provide and enhance care and support for all affected, and to reduce the risk of dementia through the promotion of brain health. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer’s. Visit www.alz.org or call (800) 272-3900.