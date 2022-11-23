Chehaw visitors help with Animal Thanksgiving celebration

The animals at Chehaw Park & Zoo have already celebrated Thanksgiving with a special day; Saturday it will be Flint RiverQuarium residents who enjoy special treats.

 File Photo

ALBANY — Once a year some of Albany’s resident animals, both from afar and very close to home, invite their human neighbors over for the holidays. And on Saturday, the latter will host a late Thanksgiving get-together.

Pumpkin the box turtle and some of his friends, including alligators, will headline the festivities beginning at 10:30 a.m. at the Flint RiverQuarium.

