ALBANY — Once a year some of Albany’s resident animals, both from afar and very close to home, invite their human neighbors over for the holidays. And on Saturday, the latter will host a late Thanksgiving get-together.
Pumpkin the box turtle and some of his friends, including alligators, will headline the festivities beginning at 10:30 a.m. at the Flint RiverQuarium.
The Animal Thanksgiving event includes events and activities for children, but is a chance for people of all ages to get a little closer to their reptilian relatives.
“It’s really for all ages,” said Morgan Burnette, executive director of Chehaw Park & Zoo, which along with the RiverQuarium is part of the Artesian Alliance. “It’s a chance for families to get out in the fall, and it gives our animals an opportunity for enrichment activities. Everything is fall- or Thanksgiving-themed.”
The zoo held its own holiday event last week, with a rhino rolling a pumpkin around in play among the highlights. The holiday animal encounters have been held for more than 10 years.
“We just try to get everybody involved on special days, like Thanksgiving, so they can get hands-on and up close,” Burnette said. “It’s something a lot of folks look forward to.”
The schedule for Saturday at the RiverQuarium includes box turtles at 10:30 a.m., aviary at 11:30 a.m., a Gulf of Mexico exhibit at 12:30 p.m. and, at 1:30 p.m., alligators. From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Skywater activities station will include the fish food game — matching fish to their preferred foods — and turtle tracks, which will give information about turtles and the opportunity to collect turtle trading cards.
A blue hole dive show and tank talk begins at 2 p.m., and at 3 p.m. an animal ambassador meet-and-greet will feature Pumpkin.
Animal Thanksgiving is free to Artesian Alliance members. Non-members will be admitted with paid admission, which is $9 for adults and $6:50 for ages 4-12, with those 3 and under admitted at no charge. Senior and military discounts are available.