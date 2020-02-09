thrift store.png

The Albany Advocacy Resource Center Thrift Store at 901 Pine Ave. will hold a Thrift Store and Warehouse Sale Feb. 17-22.

 Special Illustration

ALBANY -- The Albany Advocacy Resource Center Thrift Store at 901 Pine Ave. will hold a Thrift Store and Warehouse Sale Feb. 17-22.

Items in the Thrift Store are marked at 50% off, and there are numerous other clearance specials that will be part of the sale. The sale will be conducted Feb. 17-21 from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., and on Feb. 22 from 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

For additional information, call Albany ARC at (229) 432-5151.

