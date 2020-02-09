ALBANY -- The Albany Advocacy Resource Center Thrift Store at 901 Pine Ave. will hold a Thrift Store and Warehouse Sale Feb. 17-22.
Items in the Thrift Store are marked at 50% off, and there are numerous other clearance specials that will be part of the sale. The sale will be conducted Feb. 17-21 from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., and on Feb. 22 from 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
For additional information, call Albany ARC at (229) 432-5151.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.