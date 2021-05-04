ALBANY -- The Albany Area Chamber kicked off its Small Business Week celebration with Sunday Funday and Monday Mention events and has recommended activities for the remainder of the week for individuals who truly want to support local businesses.
Recommended events include Takeout Tuesday, during which participants enjoy a meal from a local restaurant (takeout or dine-in); Welcome Wednesday, during which participants are encouraged to stop in at new businesses and welcome them to town; Thankful Thursday, during which participants are encouraged to thank a small business owner for what they do for the community; Friendly Friday, during which participants are encouraged to grab a friend and shop at local businesses (take a selfie and tag the Albany Chamber); and Self-Care Saturday, during which participants are encouraged to enjoy some me time at a local spa, gym or just grab a book and settle in at a favorite location.
The Chamber will be prompting the community to support #SmallBizABY.
Chamber officials remind the community that for every $100 spent at a locally-owned business, $68 recirculates within the local economy. The chamber also encourages citizens to visit its online member directory for the region's most comprehensive business listing. #ShopABY
Facebook and Instagram followers will receive daily prompts that can be shared.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.