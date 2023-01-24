Albany Area Chamber of Commerce teachers political leadership skills

The first class of the Albany Area Political Leadership Institute graduated in January. The Albany Area Chamber of Commerce initiated the program to teach leadership skills needed to hold political or appointed positions.

 Special Photo: AACC

ALBANY – The Albany Area Chamber of Commerce recently graduated the inaugural class of the Albany Area Political Leadership Institute, a nonpartisan leadership program aimed at equipping participants for leadership on local boards and in elected office.

The 14 participants from the Albany area received basic knowledge of governmental leadership and foundational skills needed to serve in elected or appointed positions.

Recommended for you

Tags