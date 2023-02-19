ATLANTA — The Albany Area Chamber of Commerce this week led a delegation of local leaders from the public and private sectors to Atlanta for “Albany-Dougherty Day” at the state Capitol, an Albany Area Chamber legislative advocacy program that emphasizes the community’s priorities and opportunities and showcases the impact of its leadership and collaboration.

The advocacy event included meetings at the capitol with the Office of Gov. Brian Kemp; Lt. Gov. Burt Jones; Commissioner of Agriculture Tyler Harper; Commissioner of the Technical College System of Georgia Greg Dozier; Speaker Jon Burns; Minority Leader James Beverly; representatives from the Georgia Department of Transportation and the Georgia Transportation Alliance; and a variety of committee chairs from the Georgia Senate and House of Representatives, along with members of the Albany area legislative delegation.

Recommended for you

Tags