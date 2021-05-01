ALBANY -- The Albany Area Chamber of Commerce hosted its 111th annual meeting on the Bricks at Thronateeska in downtown Albany on Thursday.
During the meeting, Perry Revell, the 2020 chairman of the Albany Area Chamber Board of Directors and executive vice president at AB&T, formally presented Matt Reed as the organization’s 2021 chairman. Reed is owner and CEO of Georgia CEO.
Also at the meeting, the chamber honored its Lifetime Service Award recipient; recognized the 2020 Small Business of the Year and the 2020 Nonprofit of the Year, and announced the 2020 Albany Under 40 Young Professional of the Year.
The Albany Area Chamber was founded in 1910, when business leaders saw the need for an organization that would represent the interests of job-creating businesses, harness the assets of the community and bring partners together for the economic and social prosperity of Albany and the Albany Area. Its success through more than a century of work lies in the support of its members and investors, strategic partners, dedicated staff, visionary board of directors and the hundreds of volunteers whose commitment to a vibrant Albany is unwavering.
“As the year unfolds, the Albany Area Chamber will remain true to its purpose, as we have for 111 years,” Chamber President/CEO Bárbara Rivera Holmes said of the region’s largest business advocacy organization. “We’ll continue to support job creation, business investment, economic mobility and free enterprise. We’ll continue to advocate and to champion; to connect, to convene and to collaborate; to nurture and to provide; to activate 2 and, through implementation of our future-focused strategic plan, #ImpactABY2023, accelerate Albany’s sustainable economic recovery.”
Revell assumes a new role as chair of the board of directors of the Albany Area Chamber Foundation, the 501(c)(3) affiliate of the Albany Area Chamber. Don Gray, a retired Marine Corps lieutenant colonel, assumes the role as chair-elect and is poised to take the reins in 2022.
“Throughout the last 12 months, our community and your Albany Area Chamber stood resilient and impactful and fought a crisis like no other," Revell said. "I can say with confidence that we've accelerated the hard work, the trust and the leadership capabilities it takes to continue to grow and prosper. It’s been an honor to serve as the 2020 chairman and to work alongside our dedicated staff, board and volunteers as champions for our members, Albany and the Albany Area.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.