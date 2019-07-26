ALBANY — The Albany Area Chamber of Commerce has announced the finalists for the 2019 Albany Under 40 awards, a program that honors and celebrates the Albany area’s emerging leaders and professionals in a variety of business sectors, each representing a component of the area’s economy.
“The Albany area is home to young leaders who are making their mark through excellence in their professions, through their innovation and through their commitment to building a stronger region,” Bárbara Rivera Holmes, president and CEO of the Albany Area Chamber, said. “We’re honored to recognize these diverse, outstanding professionals and proud they’ve chosen to live, work and invest in the Albany area.”
Nominations for Albany Under 40 were sought from the public. Finalists were considered from among the nominees and were selected by a panel of volunteer judges following selection criteria.
Finalists will be recognized at the Albany Under 40 Awards reception on Aug. 22 at The Flint, downtown Albany’s newest restaurant and special events venue. Category winners will be announced at the reception.
The 2019 Albany Under 40 Young Professional of the Year, selected by the volunteer panel from among the category winners, will be announced at the chamber’s 110th annual meeting on Jan. 16.
The finalists are:
Arts, Entertainment, Culinary Arts, Events, Tourism and Hospitality:
— Jessica Nicole Dorsey, iHeart Media
— Lindsey Stewart, Deerfield-Windsor School
— Santayana V. Harris, Marine Corps Logistics Base-Albany
Civics, Defense, Government and Public Affairs:
— Ginger Faircloth, Georgia Department of Labor
— Jeffrey Cooley Jr., Marine Corps Logistics Command
— Kathryn Dunnam Harden, Hall Booth Smith P.C.
Financial and Insurance Services:
— Adam Hutchins, Hutchins Clenney Rumsey Huckaby P.C.
— Taylor Jenkins, Flint Community Bank
— Victor C. Sullivan IV, Sullivan Wealth Management Group/Wells Fargo Advisors
Journalism, Marketing and Public Relations:
— Brandy Church, Albany Area Primary Health Care
— Kerri Copello, WFXL-TV Fox 31 News
— Morgan Burnette, Chehaw
Legal:
— Ben Haggerty, Gardner Willis Sweat Plaire & Wilson
— Elicia Nicole Hargrove, Dougherty Judicial Circuit Office of Public Defender
— Robert Louis Douglas III, Mauldin & Jenkins
Manufacturing, Service Industries, Energy and Architecture:
— Mike Gonzalez, Pro Outdoors
— Nick Cribb, Sam Service
Medicine and Health Care:
— Dr. Jordan Knoefler, Phoebe Orthopedics
— Lisa Yvonne Stephens, Albany Technical College
— Dr. Purvis Collier II, Albany Area Primary Healthcare
Nonprofit:
— Carla J. Hawkins, Queens-R-Us
— Mary Martinez-Allen, Lily Pad SANE Center
— Shaundra McCloud-Stephens, Liberty House of Albany
Sports, Wellness and Fitness:
— Jacqueline Nicholson, Albany State University
Technology:
— Chakea L. Robinson-Shaw, Albany Tech
— John L. Dawson Jr., city of Albany
Youth and Education:
— Dorcas Zipporah Hardwick, Dougherty County School System
— Jacqueline Entz Shores, Chehaw
— Rose Love, P3 Legacy Foundation
Visit www.albanyga.com to register for the Albany Under 40 Awards reception.