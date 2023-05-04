Albany Area Chamber of Commerce celebrates 113 years at annual meeting

The Albany Chamber of Commerce's 113th annual meeting attracted an audience of about 300 for the program that celebrated the previous year's successes.

 Staff Photo: Alan Mauldin

ALBANY – It was an evening to look back on the past year of accomplishments and to look forward to the next for the Albany Area Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday at the organization’s 113th annual meeting, held in downtown Albany.

The chamber, which was founded in 1910, also recognized three individuals, with Patsy Martin, a former chair of the organization, honored with its Lifetime Service Award.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More News