Albany Area Chamber of Commerce celebrates 113 years at annual meeting

ALBANY – It was an evening to look back on the past year of accomplishments and to look forward to the next for the Albany Area Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday at the organization’s 113th annual meeting, held in downtown Albany.
The chamber, which was founded in 1910, also recognized three individuals, with Patsy Martin, a former chair of the organization, honored with its Lifetime Service Award.
“The Albany Area Chamber annual meeting is a celebration of the chamber community, of the Albany community, of the successes of the previous year (that) we had with the business community and for the business community,” Chamber President and CEO Barbara Rivera Holmes said during an interview prior to the program. “We look forward to this every year.”
After inclement weather last week caused a rescheduling of the event, Wednesday was a perfect spring evening “on the bricks” in the courtyard of the Thronateeska Heritage Center.
The chamber has about 800 member organizations, and Holmes estimated attendance on Wednesday at about 300.
Martin, a Realtor with Coldwell Banker Walden & Kirkland, was the chamber’s first female board of directors chair in 1991 and was lauded for ushering in a new era of leadership and vision.
Martez Favis was recognized as the Albany Under 40 Professional of the Year for his work in youth development and community leadership. He is assistant principal at Albany Middle School and the 2023 chair of the Leadership Albany Board of Directors.
Amanda Nichols, assistant director of financial aid at Albany State University, was recognized as the 2022 Ambassador of the Year for her volunteer service to the Chamber.
The annual meeting also was the occasion for outgoing chairman Don Gray to hand the gavel over to new Chairman Chandu Kuntawala.
“The Albany Area Chamber’s work supports one of my passions – education and building our community’s talent,” said Kuntawala, who represents the chamber on and is chair of the board of the Commodore Conyers College & Career Academy.