ALBANY -- The Albany Area Chamber of Commerce's 110th annual meeting was an opportunity to look back at the past, but also a chance to look toward the future.
The chamber, which provides services for area businesses, was recognized in March 2019 with four-star status, ranking it among the top 180 chambers in the nation.
Part of the march forward involves planning.
The chamber has listened to members about what they think is important, chamber President and CEO Barbara Rivera Holmes told the audience of about 400 gathered at the Hilton Garden Inn on Thursday evening.
“Throughout this process, we asked you to talk to us, and when you did, we listened,” she said. “You said supporting existing businesses is important to you. It’s important to us, too. You said our role in economic development matters. It matters to us, too. You said we must do better at supporting small business development and entrepreneurship. You’re right. And so we have incorporated these priorities into our strategic plan.
“You said communicate better, and more often. Got it! I’m excited about the new communications strategy we've developed and the resources and talent we've aligned for implementation and impact. I look forward to sharing those details with you very soon.”
The chamber also has partnered with the Albany-Dougherty County Economic Development Commission to develop a work force strategy. The two organizations will launch the comprehensive strategy on Feb. 18. The plan is designed to train and retain highly skilled workers to fill the needs of industry and retailers.
“Talent creation and retention are foundational to business growth and broad-based prosperity, and this plan will ensure these pieces fit into the framework of success for Albany and the Albany area,” Holmes said. “Throughout the plan’s discovery process, we met with community members, employers, job seekers, students and educational institutions to gain a holistic understanding of the work force climate in Albany-Dougherty County. We invite you to play a role in the plan’s implementation and in our success.”
The chamber also has identified a number of priorities for 2020 that include:
-- Working to maintain Albany State University as a part of the University System of Georgia;
-- Preserving access to high-quality, affordable water supplies;
-- Supporting economic development in the region by pushing for the continuation and expansion of job tax credits and expanded broadband capacity and assisting with recovery efforts for communities impacted by Hurricane Michael;
-- Supporting transportation and the military community, as well as health care initiatives and education.
