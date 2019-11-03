ALBANY -- Area businesses can learn how to take their companies to the moon and beyond during a Nov. 13 forum that will bring NASA and other government agencies looking for contractors to Albany.
Topics that will be covered include NASA’s acquisition process, upcoming business opportunities and best practices to win a direct contract or subcontract, as well as marketing advice.
“What the cool thing is, when you think of a government agency, or NASA, you think they’re so unapproachable,” said Barbara Rivera Holmes, CEO of the Albany Area Chamber of Commerce.
That is not the case, however, she said. NASA came to Albany in 2017 to a similar event and was impressed enough to return this year.
“NASA wanted to come back again,” Holmes said.
One local company, A. West Enterprise, is doing business with the agency.
“(So) it’s not out of their reach,” Holmes said of other Albany companies.”We’ve had people from as far away as Washington (state) for this event.”
Participants will hear from representatives from John C. Stennis, Johnson Space Center, Marshall Space Flight Center and NASA Headquarters.
Following the presentation, attendees can meet with representatives from the space agency and military representatives. Defense installations scheduled to attend include Marine Corps Logistics Base-Albany and Warner Robins and Moody Air Force Bases.
The forum is open to small, medium and large companies. The event serves as an opportunity for NASA to source products and services from businesses that are small, disadvantaged, minority-owned, women-owned, disabled Veteran and Veteran-owned businesses, and those located in historically underutilized business zones.
The event will be held at Albany State University's West Campus Student Center, located at 2400 Gillionville Road, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. The event is open to regional businesses. Cost is $35 (includes lunch) for chamber members and affiliates, and $50 for non-members.
To register, visit www.albanyga.com.