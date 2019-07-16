ALBANY — The Albany Area Chamber of Commerce announced a new benefit for current and prospective chamber members in partnership with Phoebe Putney Health System and Phoebe Corporate Health earlier this week.
The partnership will allow chamber members to access specialized occupational health and wellness services, in many cases on-site, with special member rates.
“This is one of our numerous cost-saving benefits, but it’s more than just that because there’s this really great health ad wellness component,” Albany Chamber President/CEO Bárbara Rivera Holmes said.
“Health care, wellness, preventative program ... that’s all part of what our employers are talking about. These things very much affect their businesses, their work force, their productivity, their bottom line, so this new benefit in partnership with Phoebe Corporate Health addresses some of those health and wellness areas. It provides convenient and affordable access to these services.”
Will Peterson, vice president of operations at Phoebe, who oversees Phoebe Corporate Health, also stressed the benefits of the partnership.
“Phoebe Corporate Health is excited to collaborate with the Albany Area Chamber and offer local employers access to occupational health services, in an accommodating and affordable manner, to meet their work force compliance needs, as well as enhancing the overall well-being of their work force,” Peterson said.
The occupational health and wellness program will include things like flu shots and other immunizations, ergonomic assessments, drug screenings and work site injury prevention education, with representatives from Phoebe Corporate Health often going on site to provide these services.
“One of the great things (about this program) is Phoebe Corporate Health will work with our employers to customize a program,” Holmes said. “There may be specialized programs that employers are looking for, depending on the type of work their employees perform, and so this is an opportunity for them to work with Phoebe Corporate Health to design something that really fits their work force and their needs.
“(Another) attractive part of this program is that health and wellness (representatives from Phoebe Corporate Health) will come out to our employer. That really does limit a lot of risk involved in employees going off site to receive screenings or care, and it also minimizes or reduces the loss of productivity. It’s just making something that our businesses, our members, need, making it more affordable, making it more accessible and convenient for them, and them bringing along that customized aspect as well.”
The chamber offers other cost-saving benefits like business policy discounts of up to 12 percent on worker’s compensation, liability, commercial property and auto insurance; Office Depot, Staples and UPS discounts; and health insurance through Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, in partnership with the Georgia Chamber of Commerce.
Those who are already chamber members can sign up for the new health and wellness benefit by calling Phoebe Corporate Health at (229) 312-9233. Prospective members can call the chamber at (229) 434-8700 to learn more about how to become a member and take advantage of member benefits.