ALBANY — The Georgia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce’s 2022 group of 50 Most Influential Latinos includes Albanian Barbera Rivera Holmes, who said she was grateful for the recognition and opportunity to discuss the importance of diversity.
“It’s an absolute honor to be recognized by the chamber for the work that is performed and what that work signifies for our area and our state,” Holmes, the president and CEO of the Albany Area Chamber of Commerce, said. “I’m proud to be Latina, proud of what we have done in Albany and around the state as individuals and as a group of people. That heritage is such a large part of my life.”
The honoree list includes professionals from business, sports, entertainment, technology, health care, politics and more. It includes notables such Georgia Power Regional Director Misty Fernandez and Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John King.
As a first-generation American born in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Holmes came to the mainland as a child and was immersed in a new culture. English was not her first language, but she was inspired by her family’s history and her abuela (grandmother’s) lessons that “nothing is impossible, that we can do really hard things, that we are resilient, that hope does not disappoint, that we design our own paths.”
Holmes, who is also a regent with the Georgia Board of Regents, said that Latinos are a big part of the business and work force communities in the Albany region. The diversity they and others bring is a benefit to the community.
A McKinsey & Company study, “Diversity Wins: How Inclusion Matters,” showed that inclusive companies outperform those that do not have that diversity, she said.
“Diversity is our strength,” Holmes said. “There is a business case for diversity in the work place.”
In 2021 the Albany Chamber launched its Diversity, Equity and Inclusiveness Division, which has worked on projects looking at boosting diversity.
“(We’re celebrating) diversity in the work force and really recognizing the contributions of every member of the community in our work force and our community and our way of life,” she said. “We’re highlighting diverse businesses, recognizing the various cultural and gender groups. We’re stronger together.”
When Holmes moved to Florida the population of Puerto Ricans was much smaller than it is today, and that also is the case in the region, she said.
“We have more Latinos in Georgia than when I first got to Albany,” she said. “I would say you will continue to see an increase and impact in southwest Georgia. Latinos are a growing group in our country.”