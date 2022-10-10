ALBANY — The Georgia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce’s 2022 group of 50 Most Influential Latinos includes Albanian Barbera Rivera Holmes, who said she was grateful for the recognition and opportunity to discuss the importance of diversity.

“It’s an absolute honor to be recognized by the chamber for the work that is performed and what that work signifies for our area and our state,” Holmes, the president and CEO of the Albany Area Chamber of Commerce, said. “I’m proud to be Latina, proud of what we have done in Albany and around the state as individuals and as a group of people. That heritage is such a large part of my life.”

