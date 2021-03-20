ALBANY -- The Albany Area Chamber of Commerce has set the date for its 111th annual meeting.
The 2021 event has been reimagined, and will be held outdoors starting at 6 p.m. April 29 on the Bricks at Thronateeska, adjacent to the Thronateeska Heritage Center in downtown Albany. Music, taste of Albany food vendors and a unique atmosphere will complement the celebration.
The annual meeting is a tradition that celebrates accomplishments, shares how the chamber will continue to move businesses forward throughout the year ahead, and shines the light on the chamber’s most engaged leaders and those who have worked to make a positive impact on Albany and the Albany area.
The 2021 annual meeting, presented by Georgia CEO and Colony Bank, will include the transfer of the chairman’s gavel; honor the Chamber’s Lifetime Service Award recipient; recognize the 2020 Small Business of the Year and the 2020 Nonprofit of the Year; and announce the 2020 Albany Under 40 Young Professional of the Year.
This event, typically hosted in January, is called by chamber officials one of the most important events of the year for the Albany Area Chamber. The gathering will adhere to COVID-19 safety guidelines and implement high standards for an experience that is safe for networking.
In-person tickets and tables are now available for purchase. Tickets are $85 per person. Tables of six are $1,000 and include sponsor logo placement.
