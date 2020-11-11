ALBANY -- In “The Godfather” movie, figures in organized crime families come to the realization that violence is not good for their mob business.
As the Albany Area Chamber of Commerce recently noted, the violent crime that has rocked the city with more than 16 shooting deaths this year, also has a negative impact on legitimate business interests.
In an Oct. 14 letter emailed to Albany Mayor Bo Dorough and Dougherty County Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas, the chamber said crime can be a drag on the area's economy.
“Collectively, the business community is increasingly and urgently concerned about crime in our community, its impact to public safety and its impact on the economy,” Chamber President and CEO Barbara Rivera Holmes wrote in the letter. “The success of Albany depends on the safety of every citizen. Crime -- real and perceived -- is an issue that has clouded Albany.
“Crime impacts families, it impacts businesses. It impacts quality of life and economic development. Recent and frequent violent crimes have fanned the flames of concern around the issue within our membership, who look to the chamber to convene and partner.”
The email went on to state that the chamber wants to partner with the city and county to address violence.
“We seek to engage with you in a transparent discussion around crime in Albany, and together work to address this increasingly concerning issue,” it said.
Dorough, who took office in January, said that three of his campaign promises dealing with crime have been put into place. Those are increasing officer pay, which the city did in its 2020-2021 budget, hiring an outside consultant to assess the Albany Police Department and plans to add precincts to provide community oriented policing in areas with disproportionate rates of violent crime.
Albany is not alone in the increase in violent crime that has erupted after the initial lockdown that came with the COVID-19 virus. Officials also have noted spikes in violence in Columbus and Macon and across the country.
In Albany, District Attorney Greg Edwards identified a long-running feud between local street gangs as an issue fueling the violence.
Cohilas recently has criticized Albany police for not providing its designated number of officers for the Albany/Dougherty Drug Unit in commission meetings and in a letter in response to Holmes' letter. A former prosecutor, Cohilas said that the drug trade, which finances gangs, is almost entirely centered in Albany.
Part of the consultant’s job is to evaluate the operations, including the city’s separate gang unit, said Dorough, who said he questioned the need for the two separate entities that are basically tasked with attacking the same type of activities.
“What is the correlation of gangs and drugs?” he said. “If there is, as I suspect you will find, would it be better to have one squad, a vice squad that addresses both gangs and drugs?”
Those questions are among the ones Dorough says he expects the consultant to address. He added that he is not advocating for the elimination of the drug unit.
“We need to evaluate it and have the consultant tell us what’s the best approach in fighting crime,” he said. “I know there were reasons for creating the drug unit, but those need to be re-evaluated in meeting the needs in 2020.”
While the boost in pay will help the department, which is seriously understaffed, Dorough said that officers leaving police work to pursue other careers is something occurring around the country and that fixing it is not just a matter of boosting salaries.
In his response to Holmes, Cohilas said that the drug unit had in the past taken an aggressive role in addressing crime. He said he will continue to work with the city in increasing APD participation and bringing the unit up to its potential.
“I certainly hope that it can be reconstituted to begin fulfilling this mission again in the way that it once has,” he said. “Obviously, there is no easy solution for crime; however, I did want you to know that I am intimately familiar with the current state of crime in the city of Albany and the public concern over it.
“The issue that I have identified herein is not designed to comprehensively address this issue, nor could it ever, given that the vast majority of the crime that we are seeing committed in our community is within the city limits.”
