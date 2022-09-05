ALBANY – The Albany Area Chamber of Commerce Business Expo is back by popular demand and set to return on Sept. 29 in an expanded space at the Albany Civic Center.
The network marketing event is designed to connect businesses to prospective partners and customers through the ultimate “schmooze-a-palooza,” allowing participants to market their business to more than 500 people in what chamber officials call "a fun-filled bash in the name of business."
Participating businesses will generate quality business-to-business and business-to-consumer leads and improve opportunities to achieve sales goals and business outcomes.
“Business Expo has long been one of the Albany Area Chamber’s most in-demand events, with the unique ability to bring together a broad group of prospective partners in one space, providing our businesses facetime with each other and with clients and customers,” said Barbara Rivera Holmes, president and CEO of the Albany Area Chamber, the region's leading business advocacy organization.
Vendor spaces begin at $395 for a standard-sized booth with special pricing available for Albany Area Chamber members. Enhanced booth spaces are available at limited quantities. Booth information and online registration are available on the Chamber’s website, albanyga.com.
Exclusive business-to-business networking for participating exhibitors begins at 3:30 p.m., with doors opening to the public at 4:30 p.m. until 7 p.m.
Business Expo is open to all businesses and organizations. Contact Albany Area Chamber Membership Director Mary Bickerstaff at mbickerstaff@albanyga.com for more information.
