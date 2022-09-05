holmes.jpg

Barbara Rivera Holmes

ALBANY – The Albany Area Chamber of Commerce Business Expo is back by popular demand and set to return on Sept. 29 in an expanded space at the Albany Civic Center.

The network marketing event is designed to connect businesses to prospective partners and customers through the ultimate “schmooze-a-palooza,” allowing participants to market their business to more than 500 people in what chamber officials call "a fun-filled bash in the name of business."

