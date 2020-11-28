ALBANY -- For the 10th year, the SOWEGA Council on Aging is making Christmas a little brighter for area residents who may feel neglected during the holiday season.
The annual Stockings for Seniors drive kicks off on Dec. 7, perhaps a fitting day as that date in 1941 was an event that led to many families being separated during the Christmas season due to the four years of war that followed.
The gifts received will be delivered the week of Christmas to seniors who receive home-delivered meals through the organization, which serves 14 southwest Georgia counties.
This year the need is even greater because, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, more people are receiving their meals at home, said Izzy Sadler, the Council on Aging's executive director. Currently, about 800 clients receive meals through the program.
“We’ve done this for 10 years now, so it’s kind of a tradition,” Saddler said. “I think it’s more important this year now with COVID. We have more people on our home-delivered list. We’re just trying to brighten their holiday.”
Many of the recipients have no loved ones who live in the area and otherwise would not receive any gifts, she said.
Suggested items for drop-off include non-gender-specific articles that could be used by most anyone, including bath robes and slippers.
“Blankets, throws, socks, activity books, puzzles, just things you think a senior would like to have during the holiday season,” Sadler said. “Puzzles are a great idea. It keeps you engaged, it keeps you thinking and gives you something to do.”
Over the years the program has been a hit, she said. Civic groups also have participated in providing gifts.
“People love it,” Sadler said. ”People love giving the gifts so they can have something, and our clients are so appreciative of the gifts. A lot of them don’t have families. I’m sure a lot of them would have felt left out, and now they’re not.”
The Council on Aging will accept gift items from 9 a.m-4 p.m. starting Dec. 7 at its 335 W. Society Ave. headquarters building in Albany. The council requests that gifts be in gift bags for delivery, but that is not a requirement.
Cash donations also will be accepted for the effort. For more information, contact Jami Harper at Jami.Harper@sowegacoa.org or at (229) 432-1124.
