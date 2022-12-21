Albany area elementary, middle school students receive gifts through 'Shop With a Que'

About 20 members of the Omega Omicron graduate chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity took a group of Dougherty County school children on a Christmas shopping trip to Target on Wednesday. It was the third year for the fraternity's "Christmas uplift."
ALBANY – For about a dozen Dougherty County school children, Christmas came early on Wednesday with a trip to buy gifts with members of an Albany fraternity that also provided a holiday meal on Saturday.
“This was our 'Shop With a Que' day,” said Zachery Powell, president of the Eta Omicron graduate chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. “This is our third Christmas uplift. We took 13 kids from the Dougherty County School System (shopping), from elementary to middle school.”
About 20 of the fraternity brothers accompanied the group of kids who were chosen to take part in the shopping outing at Target.
The fraternity holds fundraising events throughout the year for occasions such as the Wednesday shopping trip and Saturday’s lunch at the Sandtrap Lounge, where the group also handed out clothing to families. The Omegas also provide scholarships and host talent hunts and essay contests.
Students for Shop With a Que were selected from a list provided by the school system. The Saturday lunch event provided 500 meals.
“We were just excited to be a blessing to the kids at this time of the year,” Powell said. “(It’s the) joy ... any time you are able to give back to the community, to the kids and to families that may not have the resources. Any time you are able to share just a little bit of joy … we think that is the meaning of the holiday season.”