Albany area elementary, middle school students receive gifts through 'Shop With a Que'

About 20 members of the Omega Omicron graduate chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity took a group of Dougherty County school children on a Christmas shopping trip to Target on Wednesday. It was the third year for the fraternity's "Christmas uplift."

 Staff Photo: Alan Mauldin

ALBANY – For about a dozen Dougherty County school children, Christmas came early on Wednesday with a trip to buy gifts with members of an Albany fraternity that also provided a holiday meal on Saturday.

“This was our 'Shop With a Que' day,” said Zachery Powell, president of the Eta Omicron graduate chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. “This is our third Christmas uplift. We took 13 kids from the Dougherty County School System (shopping), from elementary to middle school.”

