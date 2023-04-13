Albany area fraternity to teach middle schoolers about sexual topics

William R. Berry III

 File Photo

ALBANY – After a three-year pause, an Albany fraternity’s program teaching middle school boys the risks and responsibilities in sexual matters and how to make good choices will resume next week.

The Gamma Omicron Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. will host about 30 boys in grades six through eight for Project Alpha, a full day of counseling and activities at Kolomoki State Park.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags