Albany area hospitals see no new COVID admissions in nearly a month

ALBANY — In August 2021, the Phoebe Putney Health System peaked out at 214 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, with that high water mark coming during the worst of the Delta surge.
Not so long ago, during the Omicron surge, the three Phoebe facilities in Albany, Americus and Sylvester had 195 patients hospitalized with the disease on Jan. 27 of this year.
So the current wave is a welcome relief. Phoebe facilities are now treating three COVID patients, with all of those patients virus-free but remaining hospitalized for other health conditions. And one of the three currently hospitalized was admitted for another condition but was found to be COVID-positive at the time.
In a nutshell, that means that there have been no new COVID admissions in more than three weeks.
“As far as our current state, we’re probably in the best shape we’ve been in at any point in the pandemic,” Dr. James Black, director of emergency medicine at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital, said Tuesday. “I think our last admission for COVID was at the end of March, March 31 if I’m not mistaken.”
Despite the massive decline in the number of patients, Phoebe anticipates that there will be more people hospitalized with the disease in the future. The AB.2 subvariant of omicron is currently impacting the Northeastern United States and Asia, and could become the next surge.
“It’s a very contagious strain,” Black said. “The good news is it does not cause as severe (an) illness as the previous variants. The hope is that as it goes up, hospitalizations and very-ill patients will not overwhelm us.”
Medical providers also have some weapons now that were not available earlier in the pandemic. The antiviral medications paxlovid and molnupiravir are available in greater supplies and have been shown to reduce the chances of those infected with COVID having to be hospitalized.
Monoclonal antibodies also have been updated with a version that is more effective against omicron, Black said.
“In the short-term, hospital personnel will be able to focus on treating patients with other conditions,” he said. “I think one of the things we have been concentrating on is being able to provide the services our patients want and need — which we’ve been doing all along.
“We’re also keeping our eye on COVID. We do realize COVID is increasing (in other states), and we have no reason to believe it won’t come here.”
Phoebe also is looking to assist personnel who spent months on the front lines dealing with multiple surges during the pandemic.
Nationwide there has been an exodus out of health care among nurses and other medical professionals, a trend that has not hit as severely at Phoebe, Black said.
“I think basically our morale is good, but we’re aware of the significant trauma the pandemic has made on the community and the medical community,” he said. “We’re making resources available to our staff to help deal with burnout. It’s a very real problem we’re seeing.”
While masking and some other COVID—prevention measures have been controversial and largely abandoned by the public, continuing to use those practices is still the best way for individuals to protect themselves, the emergency medicine director said. That includes practicing frequent hand-washing and other hygiene practices.
Black recommended the use of N95-type or well-fitted surgical masks for use by those who are going to be in high-risk situations, but said any mask is better than none at all.
“We’re still masking at the hospital, and it’s certainly a good idea if you’re going to be in crowds, especially for those who are immunocompromised,” Black said. “It’s important as we get back to warmer weather and enjoying travel that we continue to practice social distancing and avoid crowds as much as we can.”
