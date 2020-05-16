ALBANY -- One of the next steps in the latest round or re-openings allowed as restrictions related to the coronavirus are relaxed by Gov. Brian Kemp will see swimmers allowed to return to the water.
The latest directive from the governor’s office allows for the re-opening of public, hotel and motel, apartment and other recreational pools, but not those located at fitness centers, said Clay Poole, director of environmental services with the Dougherty County Health Department.
The latest order also allows restaurants to seat 10 diners in 300 square feet of space with a maximum of 10 guests in a party. That is an increase from the earlier restriction of 10 diners per 500 square feet and a maximum party size of six.
“We’ll be working with all pool operators to get them opened as soon as possible,” Poole said.
The latest order also allows people to hold private gatherings of 10 or fewer people and to play basketball as long as there are 10 or fewer participants.
The city of Albany is working on plans for re-opening parks and recreation centers for activities. The plan will be submitted to the Board of Commissioners, the city said in a Friday email.
Dougherty County also will announce plans for re-opening park facilities that have been closed during the previous shelter-in-place order.
As of Saturday morning there had been 134 deaths of coronavirus-positive residents of the county, Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler said. Two of the victims were nursing home residents.
As of Friday, there were 52 patients hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital and 11 at Phoebe Worth Medical Center.
