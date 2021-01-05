ALBANY – Albany Area Primary Health Care will expand access to the COVID-19 vaccine for individuals 65 and older, plus southwest Georgia’s first responders, in accordance with the Phase 1A vaccine expansion announced by Gov. Brian Kemp last week.
On Jan. 11, Albany Area Primary Health Care will begin vaccinating community members who are 65 and older, as well as southwest Georgia’s first responders. Community members who qualify for Phase 1A may begin scheduling their appointment for the COVID-19 vaccine with AAPHC now.
“Phase 1A has been expanded to include adults aged 65 and older, law enforcement officers, firefighters and first responders to the current group of individuals eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccination,” Ronda Arline, director of nursing for AAPHC, said in a news release. “AAPHC has prepared two of our medical offices in Albany to act as our distribution points for community members. Patients can schedule an appointment now for their first dose of the vaccine. Appointments begin on Jan. 11.”
AAPHC received its first shipment of the Moderna vaccine, which has a 94% effectiveness against Coronavirus, at the end of December.
“We are very pleased to offer these vaccines so quickly to our most vulnerable in our community,” AAPHC CEO Shelley Spires said. “With the vaccines becoming more available, it finally feels like there is some hope for a brighter year ahead.”
Persons who qualify for the vaccine during Phase 1A can call these AAPHC locations to schedule a COVID-19 vaccination: AAPHC’s South Albany Medical Center at (229) 431-3120, and AAPHC’s Northwest Family & Dental Medical Center at (229) 405-6196.
“We understand that our patients and community members will undoubtedly have questions about the vaccine, and we’re here to answer your questions,” Dr. Edward Vance, chief medical officer of AAPHC, said. “However, I can tell you that I have received the vaccine myself in December and have had no issues. Patients can trust that I wouldn’t recommend anything to them, or their family members, that I wasn’t willing to take myself.”
“In order to stop the spread of the virus in our community, we will need our community members to get the vaccine in order to stop the transmission of the virus from person to person,” Spires added. “Getting the vaccine, and protecting one another, is the most important thing we can do right now.”
Community members who wish to learn more, or review AAPHC’s COVID-19 protocols, may visit www.AAPHC.org/coronavirus.
