Albany Area Primary Health Care Community Health Fair set for Saturday

ALBANY — Albany Area Primary Health Care will host its sixth annual community health fair on Saturday.
Set for 9 a.m.-noon at the Exchange Club Fairgrounds in Albany, the event will include free health screenings, over 40 community resource vendors, free flu shots, raffle prizes, carnival games, bounce houses, music and more. The event is free and open to the public.
“The entire community is welcome to attend and take advantage of all of the activities and free health screenings,” Joycelyn Yates, chief quality officer with AAPHC, said. “Taking care of your health is so important and AAPHC is here to care for our community. So please come out and join us for the morning and take care of your health! Then, stay for the fun and raffle drawings.
“We’ll also have a lot of fun mixed in with taking care of your health. We’ll have a bounce house, live music, raffles, giveaways, prizes and more. It’s just a really great morning to be out with your community, taking care of your health and also having fun with your family.”
In years past, more than 300 community members have attended the annual AAPHC Community Health Fair.
“Attendees can take advantage of free health screenings, including glucose, dental, vision, weight screenings, as well as free HIV screenings,” Brandy Church, spokeswoman for AAPHC, said. “The health department will also be on-site to provide free flu shots for all participants.
“We hope that community members across southwest Georgia will join us on Saturday morning for this wonderful event. We’ll see you at the Exchange Club Fairgrounds from 9:00 a.m. to Noon for a focus on health, wellness and lots of fun.”
AAPHC opened in 1979 to provide primary care services to southwest Georgia. Forty years and 28 locations later, AAPHC offers a wide array of services to meet the needs of our community.
AAPHC is one of the largest medical groups in southwest Georgia and the region’s largest community health center.