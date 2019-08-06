ALBANY — As Albany Area Primary Health Care celebrates its 40th anniversary, persons of influence in southwest Georgia health care and the General Assembly gathered for an annual legislators breakfast at the Flint RiverQuarium on Tuesday.
Among those present were representatives from the offices of U.S. Sens. David Perdue and Johnny Isakson and U.S. Rep. Sanford Bishop. From the General Assembly was Rep. Darlene Taylor, R-Thomasville, Sen. Freddie Powell-Sims, D-Dawson, and Rep. CaMia Hopson, D-Albany.
The breakfast usually serves as a partnership and networking opportunity between legislators and the health care industry.
Remarking on the growth AAPHC has seen over the last four decades was internist Dr. Bernard Scoggins, who came to the Albany area in the late 1970s. At the time, he was working about 100 hours a week. He said he has come to be very proud of the progress AAPHC has made and the leadership it has had.
"I put in a lot of hours and a lot of days working with (Dr.) Jim (Hotz)," Scoggins said. "I knew him quite well. I knew I wanted to do primary care. I don't think Jim and I knew what it would turn into 40 years later."
Hotz, now clinical services director at AAPHC, said the progress was not made by one organization alone. It also took hospitals and medical education opportunities.
"It was all about starting partnerships," he said. "In order to meet the needs of the community, we needed (to be invested in working together).
"The business of health care is very complicated. (AAPHC) is a story of success and making a difference, but it is a story of working together. This is a team sport, and we have put together a great team."
Also at the breakfast was Tary Brown, who retired as AAPHC's CEO in 2015. When he came to the organization in 1985, there were 34 employees and three clinics.
"It has grown considerably over time," Brown said. "The legislative people here did a lot to help with that progress.
"This truly is a meaningful position to work in."
Shelley Spires, AAPHC's current CEO, gave credit to the partnerships as well as the people who came before her for the progress the agency has seen.
"These guys are why I know what I know," she said.
AAPHC has 24 sites, some of which are based at schools, offering a variety of health care services. It has 71 providers, and in 2018 served an overall total of 41,311 patients. The majority of patients are between ages 18-64. There were 138,394 medical visits in 2018.
The payor mix for last year shows that 40 percent of the AAPHC patient base utilized Medicaid.