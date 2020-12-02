ALBANY -- Albany Area Primary Health Care will host a Drive-Thru Flu Shot Clinic for community members on Saturday from 8 a.m.-noon, at its East Albany Medical Center location. The Drive-Thru Flu Shot Clinic is open to all southwest Georgia residents.
“Our care teams want to ensure our community members have a convenient and safe way to receive their flu shots this year,” Shelley Spires, chief executive officer of Albany Area Primary Health Care, said in a news release. “With the possibility of ‘twin pandemics’ hitting this winter – Flu and COVID – it’s important our community members get their flu shots as soon as possible.”
The Drive-Thru Flu Shot Clinic will be one of the first “drive-thru” flu shot clinics this year in southwest Georgia.
“We understand that sometimes people want to pull up, get their shot and get back to their Saturday,” Spires said. “We want to make it as easy as possible for everyone to get their flu shot.”
The AAPHC staff will be following all COVID-19 protocols, including wearing proper PPE and masks, to ensure the event is safe for all.
“We’ll be following the same protocols that we follow inside of our offices,” Spires said. “We always focus on wearing our masks, as well as sanitizing and cleanliness, to reduce exposing our patients and staff to germs.”
Attendees can pre-register for the event at (229) 405-6180 to complete necessary paperwork and save time in line on Dec. 5. Pre-registration, however, is not required.
“We ask that attendees bring their insurance cards with them on Saturday,” Spires said. “However, if you are without insurance, we don’t want that to be a barrier to receiving your flu shot. Our staff can assist uninsured patients with the vaccine costs through a number of programs available to Community Health Centers like AAPHC.”
AAPHC also will be raffling off prizes, including cash prizes and the grand prize of a brand new iPad. The first 15 attendees in line that morning will win an AAPHC T-shirt.
“We also want to make this fun for our attendees,” Spires said. “We had a lot of success with our Drive-Thru Health Fair in October, and now we have our Drive-Thru Flu Shot Clinic set for Saturday. I am proud of our AAPHC team for always finding creative ways to provide important health screenings and vaccinations to our community members, especially during this pandemic.”
For more information about the drive-thru clinic, visit www.aaphc.org/events.
