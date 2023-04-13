Albany area residents can weigh in on senior hunger issues during Monday virtual listening session

ALBANY – When it comes to hunger among senior citizens, Georgia ranks among the worst in the nation. In 2022, the state was tied with Alabama and Texas in the bottom 10 among the 50 states and the District of Columbia with a 9% rate of food-insecurity for those 60 and older.
That was higher than the 6.8% national average, according to Feeding America, a nationwide network of food banks, food pantries and meal programs, which compiled those figures. The 6.8% figure represents 1 in 15 U.S. seniors with limited access to sufficient food to lead a healthy lifestyle.
On Monday, the state’s Division on Aging Services is heading up a virtual listening session with southwest Georgia residents during the process of formulating a state plan on senior hunger.
The state agency is holding individual listening sessions with each of the 12 regions in the state, said Izzie Sadler, executive director of the SOWEGA Council on Aging.
“As a council on aging, it’s our mission and our purpose to advocate for seniors and their needs, and that is why we are part of this effort,” Sadler said. “The state office is hosting all the regions in Georgia so they can hear from people about issues concerning senior hunger. The state wants to know what they can do on their level. Are there barriers? Is there funding?”
Statewide, 11% of senior citizens live in poverty, a rate that is higher in the region, Sadler said. In a rural area like southwest Georgia, the impact is compounded by lack of transportation and of other factors that cause a lack of access to fresh and healthy foods.
“In Georgia, there are 2 million seniors,” she said. “Of those 2 million, 43,000 of those are over the age of 60 and raising their grandchildren. That is a component to think of.”
The COA has some ongoing efforts, such as having A Better Way Grocers, which provides fresh food at low prices, make regular stops at its Albany facility, and is establishing a garden space.
“Those are little things you can do,” Sadler said. “We have a lot of seniors that are in poverty and food-insecure in our area for sure.”