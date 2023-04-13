Albany area residents can weigh in on senior hunger issues during Monday virtual listening session

The SOWEGA Council on Aging is encouraging area residents to participate in a virtual listening session Monday to discuss the issue of hunger among senior citizens.

ALBANY – When it comes to hunger among senior citizens, Georgia ranks among the worst in the nation. In 2022, the state was tied with Alabama and Texas in the bottom 10 among the 50 states and the District of Columbia with a 9% rate of food-insecurity for those 60 and older.

That was higher than the 6.8% national average, according to Feeding America, a nationwide network of food banks, food pantries and meal programs, which compiled those figures. The 6.8% figure represents 1 in 15 U.S. seniors with limited access to sufficient food to lead a healthy lifestyle.

