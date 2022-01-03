ALBANY -- While there was plenty of thunder rumbling -- and a whole lot of rain -- officials with the National Weather Service said Monday that Albany and most of the surrounding area suffered only minor damages from a weather system that moved through the region Sunday and spawned what was thought to be a tornado in counties north of Albany.
"There was a report of a possible tornado in that region -- in Turner, Ben Hill and Wilcox counties -- but we think it's more likely that these were straight-line winds," Molly Merrifield, a meteorologist with the Tallahassee, Fla., NWS office, said Monday. "If we find there is evidence that there actually was a tornado, we could send a crew to that area to determine if that was indeed the case.
"We have a crew in Walton County (in northwest Florida) today. There was a tornado there Sunday."
Merrifield said Albany proper received 2.1 inches of rain as the slow-moving system drenched the area, while some reports in the outlying region recorded (unofficial) amounts measuring up to 4.5 inches. The NWS meteorologist said the Tallahassee office had received a report of a tree down on power lines in Dougherty County and power outages that led to the disruption of multiple traffic signals.
"We did not get a report of a whole lot of damage in Albany," Merrifield said.
Albany officials, who indicated there was only minor damage in the city, would not confirm Merrifield's report nor give an official statement because they said they had to be cleared to do so by the city's public information office.
The NWS meteorologist noted that the warmer-than-average temperatures that had settled in the region for most of the past two weeks had produced an official record high temperature for Jan. 2 on Sunday, topping out at 86 degrees.
