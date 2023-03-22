ALBANY — A Thursday re-enactment outlining the dangers of opioids is expected to draw an audience of 2,000 area high school students from Dougherty, Lee and other counties to the Albany Civic Center.
Drama students from Westover High School will join first responders, including police, emergency medical personnel and others, to present the program.
It will be the third time the opioid-themed program has been presented, but the first time since 2019 due to COVID-19.
The program is modeled on similar programs that deal with driving under the influence in the past, Robby Head, a shift supervisor with Dougherty County Emergency Management Services, said.
Head and Dougherty County EMS Director Sam Allen worked together on the DUI re-enactments in Lee County when they were working there.
“We were losing two students a year (to drunk-driving accidents) when we started (the program),” Head said. “Then it went down to one a year. Then it went down to maybe one every other year, so it makes a difference.”
So far in 2023, there have been eight confirmed deaths due to opioid overdoses in he county, Dougherty Coroner Michael Fowler said. While most opioid death cases strike among the population roughly from 40 to 60, one of those who died this year was 15 years old.
In 2022, there were 29 confirmed opioid death cases in the county, with the coroner awaiting toxicology test results on an additional nine 2022 cases. One of those deaths was of a 12-year-old child.
The Thursday program, which is not open to the general public, will show three teenagers who overdose on opioids, with emergency vehicles driving into the floor of the auditorium.
“Ambulances will come in, medics will assess all the patients,” Allen said. “Two will be fatalities, unfortunately, due to the high dosage of fentanyl. The coroner will come in, hearses will come in.
“Robbie is very good at choreographing this kind of event. This is just like it would occur on the street. We want to make it as real as possible to a life-like event.”
The Thronateeska Heritage Center, which is hosting the U.S. Drug Administration traveling drug exhibit through September, is also tying into the Thursday program.
“Hopefully, they’ll come out and learn more about drug abuse and prevention,” Jack Entz, director of education for the Artesian Alliance, which oversees Thronateeska, said. “It was just such a good tie-in.”
The exhibit also includes resources that individuals or family members can use to get help in dealing with a drug issue.
“If we can save one student from dying from an opiate, it will be well worth it,” Allen said.
