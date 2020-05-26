ALBANY -- Phase 3 of the Albany Area YMCA's re-opening plan started Tuesday, Y officials announced.
More of the YMCA's facilities are to be opened during Phase 3 of the plan, but officials stressed that social distancing rules will remain in place.
"We remain committed to serving our members and adding value to your lives — no matter where you are," Y officials said in a letter to members. "We will continue to provide access to digital wellness and educational content via our website."
Among the guidelines that are part of the Y's phased-in re-opening are:
-- Staff wearing masks and gloves, protection shields installed at front desk;
-- Temperature checks and new waivers signed upon entry;
-- Hand sanitizer stations upon entry and throughout building;
-- Floor monitors disinfecting all surfaces including handrails, door knobs, equipment, etc.;
-- Access to free weights, nautilus and paramount weight machines, genesis room, cardio room, outdoor tracks, tennis courts, and locker room (for restroom access only);
-- Basketball court access through reservation only, social distancing rules apply, one person per goal. Contact Andre London, alondon@albanyareaymca.org;
-- No access to sauna/steam/whirlpool/showers;
-- No access to racquetball or volleyball courts;
-- Indoor fitness classes resume (no water classes). Due to social distancing order, classes are limited and are first-come, first-served;
-- Pool open for lap swimming only (social distancing applies, no lane sharing). Pool closes one hour before facility closes;
-- Personal training resumes;
-- KidZone opens in Albany only: Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-11 a.m. and 5 p.m.-7 p.m. One hour maximum;
-- Lee branch members have access to Albany branch;
-- Check website for fitness class schedule.
Previously purchased punch cards will be accepted; guests will not be allowed, and nationwide Y memberships will not be accepted.
