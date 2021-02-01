ALBANY -- The Albany Area YMCA has a number of fun programs scheduled for February. Important reminders include:
-- Youth soccer and Tee ball registration ends Feb. 19.
-- Adult co-ed softball registration is now open. Sign up today as a team, or as an individual player to be placed on a team. Games will be on Sundays starting March 14 and ending May 23.
-- Through the support of the City of Albany's Community Development Block Grant, the YMCA will be offering the Y Without Walls program at Harvest Temple Faith Ministries beginning Feb. 16.
-- Virtual classes are coming to the Albany Area YMCA in the month of February.
-- The public is encouraged to take one of our 57 weekly group fitness classes today. For more information on Albany and Lee County classes, contact the Y.
-- Turn your child's love of the water into a sport by encouraging him or her to join the YMCA Stingrays swim team.
-- The Albany Area YMCA funds many of its programs through community donations. Learn more about how you can help support the Y's programs.
-- The YMCA is hiring for all positions across all departments and all facilities. Apply online or in person at the Central Facility or Lee Branch.
