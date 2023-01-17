ALBANY — Good news: The Albany Area YMCA is currently signing up youth sports participants for spring soccer and baseball programs. Better news: The local Y is waiving all membership fees during the month of January.
Health-conscious individuals or families can start the new year off on the right foot at the YMCA, with 65 classes a week, an indoor heated pool, indoor pickleball courts, plus weight and cardio equipment, tennis courts, basketball courts and more.
The Albany Area Y also provides scholarships to members of the community for YMCA programming across youth sports, aquatics, child care, and fitness. Interested persons can kick their new year off right by visiting a YMCA branch to learn more about how the Y can help you keep your resolutions.
Registration will be open through Feb. 11 for Y baseball and soccer programs. Participants can register online at www.albanyareaymca.com or in person at a YMCA branch location.
Youth soccer is designed for ages 3-14 and is a recreation league designed to foster the values of the YMCA, which include caring, honesty, respect and responsibility. By playing at the Y, participants will learn not only the fundamentals of the game but also character development through caring coaches and staff.
Students also can participate in youth baseball/T-ball for ages 3-8 at the Y, perfect for that child just entering the sport who wants to learn the fundamentals without the pressure of overly competitive play.
Scholarships are available for youths who qualify based on family income and need. Scholarships for YMCA youth sports programming also may be available through your child’s state-funded insurance, including Peachstate.
For more information, contact Membership & Marketing Director Samantha Helton at (229) 436-0531, extension 221, or via email at shelton@albanyareaymca.com.