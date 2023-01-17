Phoebe Hospice to host Camp Good Grief on Sept. 28

The Albany Area YMCA is currently signing up youth sports participants for spring soccer and baseball programs and is waiving all membership fees during the month of January.

 File Photo: Carlton Fletcher

ALBANY — Good news: The Albany Area YMCA is currently signing up youth sports participants for spring soccer and baseball programs. Better news: The local Y is waiving all membership fees during the month of January.

Health-conscious individuals or families can start the new year off on the right foot at the YMCA, with 65 classes a week, an indoor heated pool, indoor pickleball courts, plus weight and cardio equipment, tennis courts, basketball courts and more.

