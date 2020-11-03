ALBANY -- The Albany Area YMCA celebrated the retirement of Louise Shiloh with a luncheon, virtual party via ZOOM, and a drive-by celebration recently. During the virtual ceremony/luncheon, Shiloh was presented with a YMCA Board of Directors proclamation celebrating her years of service, as well as a memento to recognize her service to the YMCA.
Current CEO Dan Gillan, current COO Andre' London, current CFO Cherry Crosby, former YMCA Executive Director B.B. Rhodes, and former Associate Executive Director Judy Powell spoke about Shiloh’s dedication to the YMCA and how she served as a mother figure to many of the staff who worked alongside her during her career. Rhodes was responsible for bringing Shiloh on board and described hiring her and working with her as “a privilege,” a sentiment that all who have worked with her shared.
Shiloh started her career at the YMCA in maintenance, served as a babysitter for the YMCA KidZone, transitioned to serving as the “lunch lady” for the YMCA kitchen, where she was reported to make the best sweet tea, served in the maintenance department, then finally ended her career at the YMCA working as the Women’s Health Center attendant. During her time at the Y, Shiloh never hesitated to volunteer her time at any YMCA event or to step into any area that she was needed.
YMCA staff said the facility will not be the same without Shiloh and her heartfelt greeting of “Welcome to our Y!” each morning.
