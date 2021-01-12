ALBANY -- In honoring the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr., the Albany Area YMCA will be closed Jan. 18 so that employees can observe the national King Day holiday.
The community is invited to join the staff of the Albany Area YMCA at 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 18 for a day of service honoring King's legacy. Staff will meet at Harvest Temple Faith Ministries, located at 1016 Wingate Ave. in Albany. Y volunteers will clean debris from the church grounds in preparation for the launch of the organization's "Y Without Walls" program, tentatively scheduled to start the first week in February.
Community volunteers are asked to bring gloves and other outdoor work-related items.
