On Nov. 7 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., the Albany Area Y will have a Mobile Vet Center on site to offer services such as assistance with a broad range of counseling, outreach, and referral services.

ALBANY —Throughout the year, and especially on Veterans Day, the Albany Area YMCA supports veterans and their families with programs and initiatives that improve their well-being and provide opportunities to connect with each other.

On Nov. 7 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., the Y will have a Mobile Vet Center on site to offer services such as assistance with a broad range of counseling, outreach, and referral services. The Y will offer information on YMCA services, including discounted memberships for veterans and their families.

