ALBANY —Throughout the year, and especially on Veterans Day, the Albany Area YMCA supports veterans and their families with programs and initiatives that improve their well-being and provide opportunities to connect with each other.
On Nov. 7 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., the Y will have a Mobile Vet Center on site to offer services such as assistance with a broad range of counseling, outreach, and referral services. The Y will offer information on YMCA services, including discounted memberships for veterans and their families.
“While families across our community experience food insecurity, veterans who served in the U.S. wars in Iraq and Afghanistan are twice as likely to be food insecure compared to the general population, according to the Department of Veterans Affairs,” Dan Gillan, the president/CEO of Albany Area YMCA, said in a news release. “We are excited to collaborate with the VA Moblie Vet Center this Veterans Day week to not only show appreciation to our community’s veterans for their service, but to ensure they are connected to resources they may need for their own health and for the well-being of their families.”
The Albany Area YMCA is one of 75 YMCAs nationwide selected to offer the Mobile Vet Center opportunity through a partnership between YMCA of the USA and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
The Albany Area YMCA is inviting all veterans and their families to attend this event at the Central Facility, 1701 Gillionville Road in Albany.
To learn more about the Y and programming that supports veterans’ families, contact Samantha Helton, membership and marketing director, at (229) 436-0531 extension 221, or visit www.AlbanyAreaYMCA.com.