ALBANY – After more than 45 years of service to the city of Albany, Assistant City Manager Phil Roberson is calling it a day and planning to begin retirement in January.
Roberson, the assistant city manager for utility operations, first put on a city uniform in 1974.
“Phil first walked through the gates of Public Works on Monroe Street as a laborer in the Street Division,” City Manager Sharon Subadan said in a letter to employees. “He worked hard, attained progressively more responsible roles and rose through the ranks in that department. He was eventually promoted to the position of street superintendent in 1992.”
Roberson became to Public Works director in 1999, and in 2014 he was promoted to his current position.
“He leads with purpose, compassion and humility,” Subadan said. “No job is too big or too small; in his tenure, he has handled it all. While I am saddened by his departure and will miss him, I would like to congratulate Phil on his retirement.
“His institutional knowledge, experience, demeanor, credibility and political skill are just a few attributes that he has used to contribute to the city’s overall success, and he will be sorely missed.”
Roberson’s retirement is effective Jan. 10.