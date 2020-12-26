ALBANY – The Flint RiverQuarium and Thronateeska Heritage Center will host a week of Winter Break Camps in January in an effort to meet the needs of parents and students dealing with extended school breaks due to COVID-19.
“Winter Break Camp: Snow Days” will run from Jan. 4-8 and is designed to give children 5-12 years of age an opportunity to explore the wonders and science of snow and how animals are able to adapt and survive in what is at first glance a winter wonderland.
Campers will encounter a variety of animals and participate in a variety of games, activities and crafts each day. Camp sessions will take place from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. each day. Drop-off begins at 8:30 a.m. with pick-up between 3-3:30 p.m. Parents can register for daily sessions at a cost of $30 per camper or for an entire week of camp at $130. After-camp care will be provided from 3-6 p.m. for an additional $10 per day. There is a 10% discount for camp sessions and a 50% discount for after-camp care for Artesian Alliance members.
The camps will operate under CDC camp guidelines and Association of Zoo and Aquarium COVID-19 guidelines. In addition to daily disinfection of indoor space, toys, and accessories, the overall camp structure has been modified.
♦ Group size has been reduced to 10-12 campers;
♦ Campers, counselors and volunteers will not swap groups in an effort to limit potential exposure;
♦ Campers, staff and volunteers will have their temperature taken periodically;
♦ Each group will have their own space, supplies and toys. Groups and supplies will not be swapped between groups;
♦ Campers will be required to wear a mask indoors with social distancing practiced whenever possible;
♦ Campers will have their own cubby or space for personal items;
♦ Campers must bring their own lunch.
“These camps are an excellent way to keep students engaged in a hands-on educational experiences as well as the social interaction, which is critical to overall development,” Jackie Entz, director of education for the Artesian Alliance said.
