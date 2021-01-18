Albany-based SOWEGA Council on Aging to offer online opportunities for seniors

ALBANY -- For many Americans, the nearly year of social distancing and sheltering in place at home has meant a crash course in using technology for work and staying in touch with friends and family.
As the most vulnerable population during the COVID-19 pandemic, the elderly have been dramatically impacted by the restrictions and social isolation. But in southwest Georgia, help is on the way in the form of virtual senior activities.
In the coming days, the Southwest Georgia Council on Aging will begin receiving laptops and tablet computers to distribute to residents in the 14 counties the organization covers.
While the Council on Aging has provided opportunities for elderly residents to keep up with friends through telephone sessions, and even provided some in-person events outdoors like chair yoga and walks, the new equipment will allow those who are unable to leave their homes to "visit" with friends and acquaintances online.
Last week, the Council on Aging was finalizing its orders for the devices, officials with the organization said, and mobile hotspots also will be provided to those who need them to get connected. The latter will come in handy in rural southwest Georgia counties where high-speed internet is not so readily available.
In addition to letting clients see each other during online lunch discussions and Bingo games, the new equipment will allow the Council on Aging to present evidence-based program content through workshops.
“We are seeing the need to educate (seniors in the region) in technology and getting clients more familiar with them,” SOWEGA Council on Aging Wellness manager Robin McCord said.
The devices will be mailed with instructions on how to get started, and course offerings will include tips on how to take advantage of their features such as email and apps.
“We’re looking at teaching computer classes,” McCord said.
The technology will allow the Council on Aging to present programs it traditionally has offered, including chronic disease self-management for long-term health conditions including depression, hypertension, heart disease and asthma.
Other offerings will include aging well and preventing falls in the home.
Online instruction will bring an additional benefit: the ability to reach more people in the 14 counties. In the past, a course taught in Dougherty County, for example, only reached people there, but with virtual classes, anyone in the 14-county area can join in.
Another bonus is that the devices will be a remedy for some who have been isolated since the novel coronavirus arrived.
“It is nice to be able to speak on the telephone,” McCord said. “It is better if we can see their faces, if they can see each other’s faces.”
