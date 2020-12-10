ALBANY -- After winning his pro boxing debut in a fourth-round knockout, Albany’s Haven Brady Jr. will step into the ring for the second time this year in Las Vegas on Saturday.
The 2020 Westover High School graduate is continuing his dual enrollment strategy as he chases professional boxing glory. He is a full-time student at Clark Atlanta University, where he has a course load of six classes in a virtual learning environment of online instruction.
Mixing training at Soul City Boxing in Toledo, Ohio, and college in Atlanta are the twin goals for the featherweight fighter who amassed an amateur record of 60 wins in 70 fights, with half of those wins coming by knockout.
Brady’s father, Haven Brady Sr., who was driving to the airport for a flight to Nevada on Thursday, said the Saturday opponent is a worthy one.
“He’s a huge guy,” the elder Brady said. “He’s pretty good, a southpaw, too” as was his son’s first opponent in the October bout.
Brady’s fight will be televised on ESPN and should start between 7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
The elder Brady said there has been some buzz created in the community after the debut fight.
“I know a lot of people will be happy about it, and they watched it at some of the clubs,” he said. “I think more people will watch this time.”
Saturday will be Brady Sr.'s first time watching his son in action as a professional.
Once the boxer arrives he will be isolated until after the fight to follow protocols for the novel coronavirus.
“He’s going to be in the bubble,” Brady Sr. said. “When he goes in, a limo will pick him up at the airport and take him to his room. He can’t go out of the room. He can’t come out of the bubble until Saturday.”
Brady Jr., known as “The Hitman,” was a dual-enrollment student at Westover and Albany Technical College, where he completed his associate’s degree in business management with a 3.5 grade-point average. He also participated in football and basketball during his school days.
Currently, Brady is majoring in biology, but said he hopes to forge his future in boxing.
The boxer is featured in this month’s Albany Tech Access magazine, which also is available online.
Earlier this year he signed a multiyear deal with Top Rank Boxing.
“School is (important),” he told The Albany Herald prior to his first bout. “You can never have too much knowledge. I wanted to do something different, so I can have academics as well as boxing. (Eventually) I’m going to go boxing full-time.”
