ALBANY – Boys & Girls Clubs of Albany has announced the completion and availability of the agency's 2019 annual Impact Report. The report addresses the critical role Boys & Girls Clubs of Albany, and the efforts of the network of nine clubs of operation that cover Dougherty, Sumter and Montezuma County’s to ensure children and youths grow up in to become productive, caring, responsible citizens.
Celebrating 55 years of community impact, Boys & Girls Clubs of Albany has played an integral role in Dougherty County’s efforts to educate, encourage and inspire all young people who live within our communities. Boys & Girls Clubs of Albany provides after-school and summer programming to students ages 6-18, with a focus on academic achievement, character and leadership development, healthy lifestyles, and STREAM (science, technology, reading, engineering, arts, math).
In 2019 BGC of Albany had a membership of more than 1,600, an impacted the lives of more than 4,300 young people in the region. BGC of Albany is a community-based organization working with local, regional and national businesses, corporations, educational institutions, civic groups and other community-based organizations collectively to provide engagement, outreach, access to resources and a safe, fun environment where youths can go, grow and thrive.
“We are very proud of the accomplishments made by BGC of Albany and its network of partners over this past fiscal year that have increased academic success, decreased at-risk behaviors and exposed youths to opportunities not afforded to others," agency CEO Marvin Laster said. "Supporting youths where they live — in their own neighborhoods — requires a community approach. None of this work would have been possible without the dedication and collaboration of countless business, corporate, government and community-based partners that help us deliver crucial programming and services.”
To read the full report, visit: BGCAlbany-AnnualReport.
