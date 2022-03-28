Albany building survey to look at 33,000 parcels as part of storm recovery efforts

ALBANY — Albany residents who see people outside their homes and businesses taking photos and writing in notebooks: Don’t be alarmed. You are not targets of a spying operation. The activities will be part of an upcoming citywide survey of structures.
The goal of the $495,000 survey, which will be funded by a grant from the Georgia Department of Community Affairs, is to establish an accessible database and look at buildings with an eye toward making them more resistant to future natural disasters.
“The reason we got it is there is money available for the storm recovery and planning process,” Albany-Dougherty Planning Director Paul Forgey said. “There are a number of different ways (to use the information), some we don’t know for certain yet.”
While the DCA grant won’t pay for ongoing recovery efforts for tornadoes, straight-line winds and Hurricane Michael’s damage, it will give some idea of how many damaged structures are still out there. The survey will include some 33,000 parcels.
The information about storm damage could be used in providing documentation for future requests for funding, Forgey said.
The surveyors will only observe structures from public property on the street, so they won’t get a glimpse into backyards. But they will be able to note any buildings that still have unrepaired roof damage or tarps and downed trees that are visible from the rights-of-way.
They also can take note of structures in low-lying areas that could benefit from features such as flood vents.
“The information will be used to develop a resiliency plan for future disasters,” Forgey said. “That’s maybe not the main thing, but we can learn how to build back stronger. The information we’re getting can be used by government agencies and private companies and citizens.”
As an example, the Albany City Commission could look in the future at boosting requirements for the number of nails used while installing roofs or bolstering walls during construction. While those may impose a marginal cost on the front end, they could pay big dividends in the event of a wind event.
“You might lose a couple of shingles, but water doesn’t get into your house,” Forgey said. “It makes it a lot easier to withstand a storm. There are construction features you can implement to make it more likely for a house to survive a tornado.”
The surveyors also will note code violations, whether a structure is occupied or not, and the condition of buildings.
The study also will be beneficial for public safety, giving the Albany Police and Fire Departments access to recent photos of houses that can be accessed quickly.
Prior to beginning the study, the city will seek input from residents, Forgey said. Notice also will be given through the media to let the public know that there will be people out in neighborhoods taking photos and notes as they do their work.
