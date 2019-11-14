Albany business owner asks for reduced fees on solar installations

ALBANY – For auto dealer Bob Rainey, a solar rooftop installation at his Oglethorpe Boulevard location was a logical step in harnessing free power from the sun to save money on utility costs.
While the sun shines at no cost, the city’s utility standby fees for a planned 175-kilowatt system would have added up to $3,500 a month – far more than his savings would have been from reduced energy costs.
On Thursday, Rainey took his case to the Albany Utilities Board. Rainey asked that the $20-per-kilowatt standby fee be reduced to a flat $20 per month.
Fees apply to both residential and commercial solar systems in the city of Albany, starting at $10.79 per kilowatt for houses and up to $20.72 for large commercial systems.
“The (distribution and generation) rider is punitive,” Bob Blatecky, commercial development manager for Creative Solar USA, based in Kennesaw, told board members. “It hurts businesses.”
The solar roofing proposed on several buildings at Rainey Used Cars in the 700 block of East Oglethorpe Boulevard would represent one-50th of 1 percent of the revenues the utility brings in through sales of electricity, Blatecky said.
“It would take 50 Rainey projects to even begin putting a dent in your budget,” he said.
Cartersville, which like Albany is a member of the Municipal Electric Authority of Georgia, approved a flat rate of $20 per month for business and residential solar systems.
Board members referred the request to city staff for study.
Rainey told board members to welcome “disruptive technology” such as solar. In the end, he said, the jobs that will come from embracing growing technology will more than cover the loss in revenue the city will experience from reduced sales of power.
“Changes are coming. There’s no doubt about that,” board member Willie Adams said. “I think this is the second time we’ve had this (type) request come before the board. At the same time, we have to protect (the city) as far as fees are concerned. I’d ask the staff to contact Cartersville and see what their experience has been.”
Rainey said during an interview after the meeting that his plan is to save money for his company.
“Businesses are so competitive in this market,” he said. “If we can reduce our energy costs by $20,000, $25,000 a year, that just goes to our bottom line and makes us stronger as a business.”
Peter Giroux, co-founder of Atlanta-based American Solar, told The Herald after the meeting that a community that does not embrace solar can hurt itself in terms of economic development. A company looking to locate in a Georgia city wouldn’t consider Albany if its needs included generating solar energy as a part of operations. The retailer Target has been installing solar panels on store rooftops for years, and Wal-Mart is doing the same at those stores and Sam’s Club locations across the country.
“Businesses are looking at this as a way to save on immediate and long-term energy costs,” he said.