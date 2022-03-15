ALBANY — Georgia House candidate Joyce Barlow had a message for supporters gathered for her Tuesday campaign kickoff: Show up at the polls to make your voices heard during this year’s elections.
The Democrat, who faces no competition in the May 24 primary election, is challenging veteran Republican lawmaker Mike Cheokas in District 151 in the fall. Cheokas, of Americus, currently represents District 138.
With redistricting, the new District 151 includes a portion of Dougherty County.
“If you look back, Dougherty County has traditionally been a Democratic county,” Barlow said, answering a question from an audience member at the kickoff event held at her Englewood Health Care business on North Madison Street.
The new map also expanded District 152, held by Republican state Rep. Bill Yearta of Sylvester, to include a portion of the county.
And District 154 will include a larger share of Dougherty County with the new boundaries approved earlier this year. Cuthbert Republican Gerald Greene faces a challenge from Albany Democrat John Hayes in that race.
The new legislative map left one state House district, District 153, that is wholly within the county. Three Democrats and one Republican candidate qualified last week to run in the district.
“There was one district — we call packing — (that) was left open for a Democratic district,” Barlow said.
While there is a legal challenge to the state’s new map, it will take several years to work through the courts, the candidate said.
“In the meantime, we have to vote,” she said. “We still have to work to control the area where we live. If we retain our population and grow, we will get our districts back. In the meantime, we’re going to turn out at the polls.”
Although she is unchallenged in the primary, Barlow urged her audience members to vote in the race to get in the habit of voting, and to encourage others to participate in the primary and Nov. 8 general election.
The area needs jobs in order to prevent further loss of population and to grow, the candidate told her audience.
“People are leaving because there are not good jobs,” she said. “(In) education, QBE (state Quality Based Education) has not changed in over 30 years. The formula needs to be changed, because Georgia is not one of the better states in education.”
Barlow said during an interview following her speech that there are three areas that must be addressed to improve the economy, which is her goal.
“What’s first, you’ve got to have the health care, the broadband and the education,” she said. “If you’re going to bring it (broadband), it’s got to be affordable. If it’s $100, are they going to get it? No. It’s got to be affordable.”
The state’s leaders also need to work more closely with city and county governments and chambers of commerce to bring the resources and types of development that will work best for them, she said. One area may want to focus on tourism, while others may prefer industry or other areas for growth, for example.
With no primary opponent, Barlow said she plans to get out and educate voters on issues ahead of the coming partisan race in the fall.
During her speech, the candidate said she saw the needs while working during the pandemic going door to door to encourage people to get COVID-19 vaccinations.
“I heard the concerns of the people,” she said. “I heard how they felt and where their hearts were … people living on fixed incomes, multiple generations living together. I’m here to improve the economy.”
