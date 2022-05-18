ALBANY – A candidate for Georgia House District 153 is missing a few campaign signs, as many as a few hundred by his count, and has filed a report with the Albany Police Department.
“We rode around and counted our signs, and we could hardly find 20 signs of ours,” Al Wynn, who is running in the House District 153 Democratic primary, said. “We put out close to 300. That’s not even counting the labor that went into it.
“They’ve been stolen. The officer that took the police report said the charge would be theft by taking.”
Wynn announced the disappearance of the signs, some of which were taken from private property such as yards, during a Wednesday news conference outside the Government Center in downtown Albany during which he received endorsements from former Dougherty County School Board candidates Kenneth Florence and Alma Noble.
In the police report, Wynn listed the value of the stolen signs at about $2,000 and said that the bulk were stolen between Saturday and Monday.
“I was telling somebody this morning this is crazy,” Wynn said during a telephone interview later in the day. “It would never even occur in my mind to take political signs.”
Although it is too late to get new signs to place around the district, Wynn Campaign Director Leviticus Grimes expressed optimism at the candidate’s prospects during the news conference.
“These signs are missing,” he said. “Somebody is taking these signs, and we’re going to get to the bottom of it. God is not pulling them up. We don’t play that way. We run a clean race.”
The winner of the Democratic primary between Wynn and David Sampson will face Republican Tracy Taylor in the November general election.
In her endorsement, Noble said that Wynn’s leadership is needed to reverse the trend of population loss in Albany.
“I have known Al for a number of years,” she said. “I have known him to be a man of integrity. I believe he will go to Atlanta and help Albany be the city it needs to be. I think he will represent us well in Atlanta.”
Wynn has a long history of helping those in need in the community, and contacts he has cultivated among legislators will help him hit the ground running, Florence said.
“We are serious about helping the community,” he said. “I heard so many veterans say because of Al I got the benefits.”
