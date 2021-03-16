ALBANY – The Albany Area Chamber of Commerce has opened nominations for the fourth annual Albany Under 40 awards, a program that honors and celebrates the Albany Area’s emerging leaders and professionals. The program recognizes professionals in a variety of industries, each representing a component of the Albany Area’s diversified talent pool and economy.
“The Albany Area is home to young leaders who are making their mark through excellence in their professions, through their innovation and through their commitment to building a stronger region,” Barbara Rivera Holmes, president and CEO of the Albany Area Chamber, said in a news release. “Albany Under 40 celebrates these professionals and promotes the breadth and scope of the talent that helps make the Albany Area a regional leader.”
Individuals may be recognized in 12 categories: Arts & Entertainment, Culinary Arts, Events, Tourism and Hospitality; Civics, Defense, Government and Public Affairs; Financial and Insurance Services; Innovation and Start-up; Journalism, Marketing, and Public Relations; Legal, Manufacturing, Service Industries, Energy & Architecture; Medicine and Health Care; NonProfit Services; Sports, Wellness & Fitness; Technology; Youth and Education.
Nominations may be submitted through an online form at albanyga.com/albany-under-40/. Nominations must be received by April 12.
Nominees will be notified of their nomination and will receive the application materials. Category finalists and category winners will be announced at the Albany Under 40 Awards Reception tentatively scheduled for Aug. 19. One overall Albany Under 40 award winner, selected from among the category winners, will be announced at the Albany Area Chamber of Commerce’s 112th annual dinner in January 2022.
Albany Under 40 is a program of the Chamber’s Talent, Leadership and Education Division, and is led by Zan Waldon-Cooley, the Workforce Development Specialist, Workforce Planning & Analysis Branch Chief at Marine Corps Logistics Command in Albany.
Candidates must be under the age of 40 at the time of the award ceremony.
