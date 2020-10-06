ALBANY -- The Albany Area Chamber of Commerce encourages its members and other interested persons in the community to register for these relevant, upcoming Webinars.
The "Racism and the Economy" virtual series, hosted by the Federal Reserve Banks, will focus on understanding the implications of structural racism in the U.S. economy and advancing actions to improve economic outcomes. The "Racism and the Economy" webinars bring together community, business and academic leaders to examine the impact of racism and advance solutions to achieve an economy that makes opportunity available to everyone. The kickoff event will be the first in a series over the next several months exploring actions to address systemic racism in employment, housing, education, criminal justice, and other areas.
Racism forms the foundation of inequality in our society; it limits opportunity for people of color and threatens the health of our economy. While the global pandemic has intensified racial and economic disparities, the killing of George Floyd has provoked people from all walks of life to address the systems and structures that enable and perpetuate these outcomes.
The Federal Reserve Banks of Atlanta, Boston and Minneapolis have partnered to present a series of virtual events during which community, business, and academic leaders will examine the economic impact of racism and advance bold ideas and concrete actions to achieve an economy that makes opportunity available to everyone.
The kickoff event on Wednesday, which kicks off at 1 p.m., will be the first in a series over the next several months exploring context and actions to address systemic racism in employment, housing, education, criminal justice, and other topics.
Raphael Bostic, Neel Kashkari, and Eric Rosengren, the presidents of the Federal Reserve Banks of Atlanta, Minneapolis and Boston invite you to join them for the virtual event, featuring nationally recognized experts:
-- Angela Glover Blackwell, PolicyLink
-- Ursula Burns, former Xerox Corporation
-- Geoffrey Canada, Harlem Children’s Zone
-- Glenn Loury, Brown University
-- Carmen Rojas, Marguerite Casey Foundation
-- Kai Ryssdal, Marketplace
A rural broadband resources webinar will be hosted by the Georgia Department of Economic Development Oct. 15, starting at 10 a.m.
Access to internet at a time when an increased population is working remotely (and may continue to do so), either because of their work environment or because they need to be at home with virtual learners, is essential. This webinar highlights resources available to rural areas looking to bring broadband to their community.
A virtual tour outlining the state of Georgia's Port, hosted by Georgia Port Authority, will be held Oct. 22 starting at 11 a.m.
Participants will hear updates on trade and logistics, expanding opportunities for growth, commercial real estate boom – more than 7 million square feet underway. Latest developments in infrastructure and global trade also will be shared for the Port of Savannah. Registration is free.
