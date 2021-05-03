ALBANY -- The Albany Area Chamber of Commerce recognized award winners named in January and announced its under-40 professional winner during its 11th annual meeting that was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sarah E. Holloway, an instructional coach and teacher at Dougherty Comprehensive High School, was named the Albany Area Chamber’s 2020 Albany Under 40 Young Professional of the Year during the award ceremony that is traditionally held in January.
Bishop Clean Care was recognized as the 2020 Albany Area Chamber Small Business of the Year, and Open Arms was recognized as the 2020 Albany Area Chamber Nonprofit of the Year.
The Chamber honored Courtney Brinson, a retired AT&T regional executive, with its 2021 Lifetime Service Award.
Perry Revell, 2020 chairman of the Albany Area Chamber Board of Directors and executive vice president at AB&T, presented Matt Reed as the organization’s 2021 chairman. Reed is owner and CEO of Georgia CEO, the state’s most influential online business newsletter.
Revell assumes a new role as chair of the board of directors of the Albany Area Chamber Foundation, the 501(c)3 affiliate of the Albany Area Chamber. Don Gray, a retired U.S. Marine Corps lieutenant colonel, assumes the role of chair-elect and is poised to take reigns in 2022.
“Throughout the last 12 months, our community and your Albany Area Chamber stood resilient and impactful and fought a crisis like no other,” Revell said during his remarks to the group. “I can say with confidence that we've accelerated the work -- the hard work -- the trust and the leadership capabilities it takes to continue to grow and prosper. It’s been an honor to serve as the 2020 chairman and to work alongside our dedicated staff, board and volunteers as champions for our members, Albany and the Albany area.”
The 2021 COVID-friendly event was "reimagined and held outdoors, showcasing one of Albany’s most prominent cultural attractions, Thronateeska Heritage Center and its Wetherbee Planetarium,” Chamber President and CEO Barbara Rivera Holmes said.
