ALBANY — The STARS were shining in the middle of the day on Wednesday, when students from six Dougherty County high schools were honored for their academic achievements during a luncheon hosted by the Albany Area Chamber of Commerce.
The afternoon program at Stonebridge Golf & Country Club honored students from public and private schools who attained the highest scores on the Scholastic Aptitude Test at their respective campuses.
“I’m very excited about this award and the honor she received,” Natalie Knox, mother of the STAR student and reigning Miss Dougherty Comprehensive High School Zion Heard, said. “It was a lot of hard work on her behalf, staying up late, getting all her assignments in.”
Zion said her mother encouraged and pushed her to excel and recounted an incident in third grade when Knox gave her daughter some advice on succeeding in school.
“Even from elementary school on up, she’s always taught me it’s me,” said Heard, who also had at her table her godmother, LaKisha Bruce, who is director of community relations for the Dougherty County School System. “I’ve always had a village. It takes a village to raise up a child. I’m glad to have my village with me today.”
Heard chose Leonard McCrary as her STAR teacher.
Sherwood Vega, STAR student at Sherwood Christian Academy, followed in the footsteps of brother, William Vega, who won the honor in 2017.
“She’s worked very hard from a young age,” Bill Vega said of his daughter. “There were a lot of Friday and Saturday nights her friends would go out and she didn’t. That paid off; she got early acceptance into UGA (the University of Georgia), which is huge.”
Vega, who also had her mother, Mayumi Vega, at her side, chose James Byrd as her STAR teacher.
Other STAR students and teachers were:
— Parker O’Neal Freeland and Kimberly Lawhorn, Byne Christian School;
— Harrison Young Smith and Jake Clawson, Deerfield-Windsor School;
— Kyla Tracy Randall and Jennifer Clark, Monroe Comprehensive High School;
— Josha Bernard Pratt and Roy Eaddy, Westover Comprehensive High School.
Deerfield’s Harrison also was named the PAGE STAR, earning the recognition for academic achievement and performance on the SAT, and will represent Dougherty County at the March 15 regional competition in Thomasville.
The Deerfield-Windsor senior said he is looking to take the same path as history teacher Clawson to an extent, planning to major in history in college, but likely will pursue a law degree after that.
“I didn’t expect that second one,” he said of winning top honors for the county. “I’m proud of myself, my teacher and my parents. I worked a lot.”
For Clawson, who also coaches track and cross country, it was the third time being selected as STAR teacher in seven years at the school.
“I think two things: Take your subject seriously but don’t take yourself seriously,” he said of why he thought he had been selected by multiple students. “Don’t be afraid to get to know them as a person, and make it fun.
“I’m proud of him. He and I share a common interest in history. It’s a good feeling to know you inspired him. That means a lot to me.”
