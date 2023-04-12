ALBANY – The Albany Area Chamber of Commerce is working with a team that includes the Albany Area Chamber Foundation and allies in the business and education communities in an effort to boost the area’s work force.
The group gave a progress report Wednesday during a breakfast meeting at Albany State University.
The talent development strategy was introduced in 2019 “just a few weeks before we had a global pandemic that brought things to a grinding halt,” Chamber President and CEO Barbara Rivera Holmes said.
Obviously a lot has changed since then.
This year the steering committee was reconvened to review “talent development strategy 2.0” to provide community connection and coordination, youth pipeline development and continued adult preparation.
Recruiting in health care is a difficult task, Tracy Suber, the Phoebe Putney Health System’s vice president for education, told the audience of about 50 in response to a question put to panelists about challenges they face.
“It’s very difficult to recruit talent,” said Suber, who was on the panel with Albany State President Marion Fedrick, Albany Technical College President Emmett Griswold and Chris Hatcher, the CEO of the Commodore Conyers College & Career (4C) Academy. “That’s why I think it’s important to develop our own talent.”
The Phoebe Health System has partnered with Albany Tech on a “Living and Learning Center” located across Jefferson Street from Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. Albany Tech will train nurses and other health professionals in the facility, whose top floor will contain apartments for students.
In addition to training health care workers, some of whom local officials hope will end up having careers in the Albany area, the development also could spur economic growth in the area around the campus, Suber said.
“We’re going to bring small businesses to downtown,” she said. “There’s going to be so many things that are going to happen as a result of the effort.”
Another component in boosting the pool of workers in the area is working to keep them here after graduation, Fedrick said.
“I’m going to ask the question: Why is there a talent gap?” she said. “We have thousands and thousands and thousands of students on our (two) campuses. I can tell you, with 7,000 students and 1,200 faculty, there is the opportunity to grow our talent. The way it seems like we are developing talent is we are developing them to leave. It’s not just the education part, it’s how they get developed to go into the work force.”
At 4C Academy, students are encouraged to seek out what kind of work they would like to pursue in the future during their freshman year, Hatcher said.
Fedrick suggested reaching out to students as early as middle school to try to find out what their interests are and steering them toward an educational track to pursue those interests.
“I think we need to do a little more fostering at the earlier level than we have in the past,” she said.
There also is a “participation gap” among those who are 16 to 22 who are not in school, not employed and not actively looking for work, Hatcher said, adding that there is an opportunity to reach out to those individuals as well.
“Unfortunately, we’re having a hard time finding labor, finding talent,” Holmes said during an interview following the conclusion of the program. “We’re lacking people applying for jobs in certain areas.
“We’re building that collective of employers, educations, students and community leaders to work together to drive opportunity for our citizens. It’s a team effort.”