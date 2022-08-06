chamber.jpg

The Albany Area Chamber of Commerce, as a component of its Diversity, Equity and Inclusion initiative, will host an Aug. 24 women in business forum, "PROPEL: A Women in Business Program."

PROPEL is designed to connect, engage and inspire women in the community and provide them with the tools they need to design their future. The luncheon will feature a moderated Q&A panel with local women in business and facilitated table conversation for participant connection.

