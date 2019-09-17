Albany Children's Business Fair set for Saturday

ALBANY — Could a 10-year-old from Albany invent the next jewelry line or cosmetic conglomerate?
Participants can find out this weekend at the inaugural Albany Children’s Business Fair, showcasing entrepreneurial genius in the area's children.
The Albany Children’s Business Fair will take place from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday at the Charles Sherrod Civil Rights Park, located in the Historic Harlem District in Albany — at the intersection of West Whitney Avenue and South Jackson Street.
To participate, children create a product or service, develop a brand, build a marketing strategy and then open for customers at this one-day marketplace. The children are responsible for the setup, sales and interacting with customers.
Any parent seen selling to the customer or promoting the child’s product will result in disqualification from the competition.
This event is sponsored by Acton Academy, the Acton School of Business, the Albany Business League, SOWEGA Rising, the Real Estate Concierge, and the support of donors and volunteers.
“Today’s youth are tomorrow’s business innovators and leaders," Jeff Sandefer, founder of the Acton School of Business, said in a news release. "The Albany Children’s Business Fair gives students the opportunity to spread their entrepreneurial wings and get a head start on promising business careers."
Vendors who have already signed on to participate include bath and beauty products, cosmetics, gourmet popcorn, a disc jockey, stands for cellphones, bakeries and lemonade stands. Cash prizes of $50 will be awarded in each of four participating age groups (6-7, 8-10, 11-12 and 13-14) for “Most Business Potential,” “Most Creative Idea” and “Most Impressive Presentation.”
“This event is so important because it gives kids an opportunity to get their hands into entrepreneurship and to truly experience the risks and rewards as well as the revenue potential and expenses of running an actual business,” Sherrell Byrd, chair of the Albany Business League and SOWEGA Rising, said. “We need the community to support (the event) by bringing their cash and giving these kidpreneurs a boost of confidence by helping them to succeed on this day.”
For more information about the Albany Children’s Business Fair, contact Byrd at (229) 669-6506 or BAMAgency4U@gmail.com.